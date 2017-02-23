Brocade Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Brocade® ( NASDAQ : BRCD) will report its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2017 shortly after 4:00 p.m. EST today. The earnings announcement will be available on the Brocade Investor Relations website at www.brcd.com/results.cfm. The earnings announcement will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and will also be distributed by Marketwired later this afternoon.

On November 2, 2016, Brocade announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which Brocade would be acquired by Broadcom Limited. In light of the pending acquisition, Brocade will not provide fiscal Q2 2017 guidance and will not conduct an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results.

About Brocade

Brocade ( NASDAQ : BRCD) networking solutions help the world's leading organizations turn their networks into platforms for business innovation. With solutions spanning public and private data centers to the network edge, Brocade is leading the industry in its transition to the New IP network infrastructures required for today's era of digital business. (www.brocade.com)

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the effect on Brocade of increasing market competition and changes in the industry; the impact on Brocade of conditions in the market for Storage Area Networking products; Brocade's ability to execute on its sales strategy and plans for future operations; the impact on Brocade of macroeconomic trends and events and changes in IT spending levels; Brocade's ability to introduce and achieve market acceptance of new products and support offerings on a timely basis; risks associated with Brocade's international operations; and integration and other risks associated with acquisitions, divestitures and strategic investments. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions also include, but are not limited to: the risk that the proposed acquisition by Broadcom may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Brocade's business and the price of the common stock of Brocade; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Brocade's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction; risks related to diverting management's attention from Brocade's ongoing business operations; the outcome of legal proceedings that have been and may in the future be instituted against us related to the merger agreement or the proposed transaction; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction. Certain of these and other risks are set forth in more detail in Brocade's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 29, 2016. Brocade does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as the result of new developments or otherwise.

© 2017 Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Brocade, the B-wing symbol, and MyBrocade are registered trademarks of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., in the United States and in other countries. Other brands, product names, or service names mentioned of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. are listed at www.brocade.com/en/legal/brocade-Legal-intellectual-property/brocade-legal-trademarks.html. Other marks may belong to third parties.