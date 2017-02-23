Brocade Reports Fiscal Q1 2017 Results

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Brocade® ( NASDAQ : BRCD) today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended January 28, 2017. Brocade reported first quarter revenue of $581 million, up 1% year-over-year and down 12% quarter-over-quarter. The Company reported a GAAP loss per share of $0.01, down from diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 and $0.16 in Q1 2016 and Q4 2016, respectively. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.16 for Q1 2017, down from non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.29 and $0.33 in Q1 2016 and Q4 2016, respectively. The year-over-year decline in both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS primarily reflects lower SAN revenue and lower IP Networking wired switch and router revenue, offset by the added revenue from the Ruckus Wireless acquisition. The sequential decline in both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS is primarily due to lower IP Networking revenue, attributed in part to customer uncertainty surrounding the pending acquisition of Brocade by Broadcom Limited ("Broadcom") and Broadcom's publicly announced post-closing plan to divest Brocade's IP Networking business. In addition, both the year-over-year and sequential quarterly declines in GAAP diluted EPS reflect the inclusion of certain acquisition-related expenses that negatively impacted Q1 2017 results.

In light of the pending Broadcom acquisition, Brocade will not provide fiscal Q2 2017 guidance and will not hold a conference call to discuss these financial results. In addition, on February 22, 2017, Broadcom and ARRIS International plc announced that they have reached an agreement for ARRIS to acquire Brocade's Ruckus Wireless and ICX campus switch businesses. This transaction is expected to be completed after the close of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.

Key Financial Metrics:

Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q1 2016 Q1 2017 vs. Q4 2016 Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016 Revenue $ 581 M $ 657 M $ 574 M (12 %) 1 % GAAP earnings (loss) per share--diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.23 (109 %) (106 %) Non-GAAP EPS--diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 (50 %) (43 %) GAAP gross margin 63.1 % 63.9 % 67.7 % (0.8 ) pts (4.6 ) pts Non-GAAP gross margin 66.6 % 68.2 % 68.8 % (1.6 ) pts (2.1 ) pts GAAP operating margin 0.7 % 12.6 % 21.1 % (11.9 ) pts (20.3 ) pts Non-GAAP operating margin 15.5 % 24.4 % 25.9 % (8.9 ) pts (10.4 ) pts

Please see important note of explanation about the use of non-GAAP financial measures below, including a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information in the tables included herein.

Highlights:

SAN product revenue of $307 million was down 12% year-over-year. The decline was primarily the result of lower Fibre Channel director and embedded switch sales, which both declined 20% year-over-year. Sequentially, SAN product revenue increased 1%, with fixed-configuration switch revenue up 6%, partially offset by lower director and embedded switch revenues, which were down 2% and 8%, respectively. The year-over-year and sequential revenue performance was impacted by competition from alternative storage networking technologies and architectures, and customer uncertainty surrounding the pending acquisition of Brocade by Broadcom.

IP Networking product revenue of $174 million, including $72 million of product revenue from Ruckus Wireless, was up 30% year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to added wireless revenue following the acquisition of Ruckus Wireless in the third quarter of fiscal year 2016, partially offset by lower wired switch and router revenue. Sequentially, IP Networking product revenue decreased 32%, primarily due to Broadcom's planned divestiture of Brocade's IP Networking business.

Board Declares Dividend:

The Brocade Board of Directors has declared a regular second fiscal quarter cash dividend of $0.055 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend payment will be made on April 4, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of market on March 10, 2017.

Other Q1 2017 product, customer, and partner announcements are available at http://newsroom.brocade.com/.

Brocade (www.brocade.com)

130 Holger Way, San Jose, CA 95134

T. 408.333.8000 F. 408.333.8101

Financial Highlights and Additional Financial Information

Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q1 2016 Routes to market as a % of total net revenues: OEM revenues 57 % 58 % 67 % Channel/Direct revenues 43 % 42 % 33 % 10% or greater customer revenues 19 % 12 % 34 % Geographic split as a % of total net revenues (1): Domestic revenues 47 % 47 % 55 % International revenues 53 % 53 % 45 % Segment split as a % of total net revenues: SAN product revenues 53 % 46 % 61 % IP Networking product revenues 30 % 39 % 23 % Global Services revenues 17 % 15 % 16 % SAN business revenues (2) 62 % 54 % 70 % IP Networking business revenues (2) 38 % 46 % 30 %

Additional information: Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q1 2016 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Brocade $ (6 )M $ 67 M $ 94 M Non-GAAP net income attributable to Brocade $ 68 M $ 134 M $ 119 M GAAP operating income $ 4 M $ 83 M $ 121 M Non-GAAP operating income $ 90 M $ 160 M $ 149 M GAAP effective tax rate 45.6 % 1.6 % 16.2 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 13.6 % 10.3 % 16.7 % Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,230 M $ 1,257 M $ 1,392 M Capital expenditures $ 12 M $ 17 M $ 24 M Cash provided by (used in) operations $ (3 )M $ 159 M $ 112 M Days sales outstanding 41 days 39 days 28 days Employees at end of period 5,823 5,960 4,712 SAN port shipments 0.9 M 0.9 M 1.0 M Share repurchases $ -- $ -- $ 144.5 M

Please see important note of explanation about the use of non-GAAP financial measures below, including a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information in the tables included herein.

(1) Revenues are attributed to geographic areas based on known product delivery location. Since some OEM partners take delivery of Brocade products domestically and then ship internationally to their end users, the percentage of international revenues based on end-user location would likely be higher. (2) SAN and IP Networking business revenues include hardware and software product, support, and services revenues.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis, Brocade provides information presented on a non-GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP EPS. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed in accordance with, or as an alternative to, financial information presented on a GAAP basis. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The most directly comparable GAAP information and a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts is provided in the tables at the end of this press release.

Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release allow management to gain a better understanding of Brocade's comparative operating performance, both from period to period and relative to its competitors. These non-GAAP financial measures also help with the determination of Brocade's baseline performance before gains, losses or charges that are considered by management to be outside of ongoing operating results. Accordingly, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting of future periods and in making decisions regarding operations and the allocation of resources.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with Brocade's GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Brocade's ongoing operating results;

the ability to make more meaningful comparisons of Brocade's operating performance relative to its competitors;

the ability to better identify trends in Brocade's underlying business and to perform related trend analyses; and

a better understanding of how management plans and measures Brocade's underlying business.

In determining non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, management excludes certain gains or losses and benefits or costs that are the result of events that arise outside the ordinary course of Brocade's continuing operations. Management believes that it is appropriate to evaluate Brocade's operating performance by excluding those items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results or limit comparability. Such items include, but are not limited to: (i) impact to cost of revenues from purchase accounting adjustments to inventory; (ii) acquisition and integration costs; and (iii) restructuring and other related benefits.

Management also excludes the following non-cash charges in determining these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) stock-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of purchased intangible assets; and (iii) non-cash interest expense related to the convertible debt.

Management believes that the exclusion of stock-based compensation allows for more accurate comparisons of Brocade's operating results to Brocade's peer companies. This is due to the varying use of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the exclusion of the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have short lives, and the exclusion of amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for Brocade's newly acquired and long-held businesses. In connection with the convertible debt, under the relevant accounting guidance, a non-cash interest expense is recognized for the convertible debt as an imputed interest expense for the conversion feature. Management believes excluding the non-cash interest expense related to the convertible debt from its non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors because the expense does not represent a cash outflow in the respective reporting periods and is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Finally, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the tax effects of the items noted above and (i) tax charges and benefits related to unusual or infrequent intercompany transactions; (ii) tax charges or benefits that are a result of the implementation of restructuring plans; and (iii) tax charges resulting from the integration of intellectual property assets from acquisitions. Management believes that the exclusion of these items from its non-GAAP tax provision provides a more meaningful measure of Brocade's operational performance of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Limitations: These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations because they do not include all items of income and expense that impact the company. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measurements reported by other companies. Management compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally. Management also provides robust and detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, and management encourages investors to review carefully those reconciliations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Brocade's financial results, goals, plans, strategy, business outlook and prospects. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the effect on Brocade of increasing market competition and changes in the industry; the impact on Brocade of conditions in the market for Storage Area Networking products; Brocade's ability to execute on its sales strategy and plans for future operations; the impact on Brocade of macroeconomic trends and events and changes in IT spending levels; Brocade's ability to introduce and achieve market acceptance of new products and support offerings on a timely basis; risks associated with Brocade's international operations; and integration and other risks associated with acquisitions, divestitures and strategic investments. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions also include, but are not limited to: the risk that the proposed acquisition by Broadcom may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Brocade's business and the price of the common stock of Brocade; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Brocade's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction; risks related to diverting management's attention from Brocade's ongoing business operations; the outcome of legal proceedings that have been and may in the future be instituted against us related to the merger agreement or the proposed transaction; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction. Certain of these and other risks are set forth in more detail in Brocade's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 29, 2016. Brocade does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as the result of new developments or otherwise.

About Brocade

Brocade ( NASDAQ : BRCD) networking solutions help the world's leading organizations turn their networks into platforms for business innovation. With solutions spanning public and private data centers to the network edge, Brocade is leading the industry in its transition to the New IP network infrastructures required for today's era of digital business. (www.brocade.com)

Brocade and the B-wing symbol are registered trademarks of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., in the United States and many other countries. Other brands, products, or service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of Brocade or others. Additional information about Brocade's trademarks is available at: http://www.brocade.com/en/legal/brocade-Legal-intellectual-property/brocade-legal-trademarks.html.

© 2017 Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 28,

2017 January 30,

2016 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net revenues: Product $ 480,617 $ 481,167 Service 100,846 93,117 Total net revenues 581,463 574,284 Cost of revenues: Product 166,655 144,097 Service 47,685 41,372 Total cost of revenues 214,340 185,469 Gross margin 367,123 388,815 Operating expenses: Research and development 123,503 93,257 Sales and marketing 180,201 151,827 General and administrative 33,497 22,429 Amortization of intangible assets 7,594 902 Acquisition and integration costs 18,037 - Restructuring and other related benefits - (566 ) Total operating expenses 362,832 267,849 Income from operations 4,291 120,966 Interest expense (15,493 ) (9,865 ) Interest and other income, net 458 669 Income (loss) before income tax (10,744 ) 111,770 Income tax expense (benefit) (4,900 ) 18,124 Net income (loss) $ (5,844 ) $ 93,646 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 163 $ - Net income (loss) attributable to Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. $ (5,681 ) $ 93,646 Net income (loss) per share--basic attributable to Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. stockholders $ (0.01 ) $ 0.23 Net income (loss) per share--diluted attributable to Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. stockholders $ (0.01 ) $ 0.23 Shares used in per share calculation--basic 404,995 407,902 Shares used in per share calculation--diluted 404,995 415,085 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.055 $ 0.045

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 28,

2017 January 30,

2016 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (5,844 ) $ 93,646 Other comprehensive income and loss, net of tax: Unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges: Change in unrealized gains and losses (409 ) (2,300 ) Net gains and losses reclassified into earnings 185 626 Net unrealized losses on cash flow hedges (224 ) (1,674 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,360 ) (2,203 ) Total other comprehensive loss (1,584 ) (3,877 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (7,428 ) $ 89,769 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 163 - Less: Total other comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 68 - Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. $ (7,659 ) $ 89,769

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) January 28,

2017 October 29,

2016 (In thousands, except par value) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,230,253 $ 1,257,075 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1,858, and $1,736 as of January 28, 2017, and October 29, 2016, respectively 262,413 284,344 Inventories 79,452 69,355 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,888 62,236 Total current assets 1,639,006 1,673,010 Property and equipment, net 447,209 455,326 Goodwill 2,290,205 2,295,184 Core/developed technology intangible assets, net 239,879 248,938 Other intangible assets, net 189,987 200,840 Non-current deferred tax assets 25,634 12,736 Other assets 48,902 53,777 Total assets $ 4,880,822 $ 4,939,811 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 85,049 $ 128,685 Accrued employee compensation 138,829 154,165 Deferred revenue 220,555 221,940 Current portion of long-term debt 76,720 76,692 Other accrued liabilities 108,335 113,170 Total current liabilities 629,488 694,652 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,487,229 1,502,063 Non-current deferred revenue 90,429 90,051 Non-current income tax liability 92,910 102,100 Other non-current liabilities 4,739 5,370 Total liabilities 2,304,795 2,394,236 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 407,514 and 401,748 shares as of January 28, 2017, and October 29, 2016, respectively 408 402 Additional paid-in capital 1,574,949 1,514,730 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,997 ) (27,413 ) Retained earnings 1,027,168 1,055,194 Total Brocade stockholders' equity 2,573,528 2,542,913 Noncontrolling interest 2,499 2,662 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,576,027 $ 2,545,575 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,880,822 $ 4,939,811

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 28,

2017 January 30,

2016 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (5,844 ) $ 93,646 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (3,401 ) (7,352 ) Depreciation and amortization 41,866 22,812 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 167 207 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 5,194 4,325 Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts receivable and sales allowances 905 (96 ) Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments to inventory 1,537 - Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 44,520 24,044 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 21,026 61,222 Inventories (10,669 ) (2,000 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,362 ) 609 Deferred tax assets 142 16 Accounts payable (39,601 ) (23,859 ) Accrued employee compensation (29,284 ) (38,993 ) Deferred revenue (2,007 ) (13,535 ) Other accrued liabilities (22,847 ) (7,991 ) Restructuring liabilities (148 ) (855 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,806 ) 112,200 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (12,341 ) (23,839 ) Proceeds from collection of note receivable 250 250 Net cash used in investing activities (12,091 ) (23,589 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of principal related to the term loan (20,000 ) - Payment of principal related to capital leases - (83 ) Common stock repurchases - (144,490 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 28,028 19,482 Payment of cash dividends to stockholders (22,346 ) (18,429 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation 3,401 7,352 Net cash used in financing activities (10,917 ) (136,168 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (1,008 ) (1,316 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (26,822 ) (48,873 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,257,075 1,440,882 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,230,253 $ 1,392,009