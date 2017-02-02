Brocade to Announce First Quarter 2017 Results on February 23, 2017

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Brocade ( NASDAQ : BRCD) today announced plans to report its financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2017 on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 following the close of the market. The earnings announcement will be available shortly after 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST) at www.brcd.com, and will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. The earnings announcement will also be distributed by Marketwired. Brocade will not conduct an earnings conference call due to the proposed acquisition of Brocade by Broadcom Limited.

