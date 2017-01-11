Winners Will Be Announced in San Francisco on February 13, 2017

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Bromium®, Inc. announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Bromium a finalist for the 13th Annual 2017 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards® in four categories: Endpoint Security, Best Security Software, Innovation in Enterprise Security and Most Innovative Security Software of the Year. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Bromium is the virtualization-based security company using isolation technology to dramatically decrease attack surfaces. It works by containing threats -- online or offline -- inside micro-virtual machines (micro-VMs) via an easy-to-deploy quick time-to-value platform. Each endpoint protected by Bromium is part of a Sensor Network that performs threat analysis and instantly shares indicators of compromise with the rest of the network for faster time to resolution. SOC teams are able to perform detailed analysis with the full kill chain analysis and visualization garnered from each micro-VM. That means threats are isolated, intelligence shared, ransomware and other malware dangers thwarted and companies continually learn from what is captured.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an industry leader and to have been named a finalist in four categories by Info Security Products Guide," says Gregory Webb, Bromium CEO. "In a recent TechValidate study of our customers, 100 percent of respondents agree that with Bromium, they no longer worry about endpoint security. We believe this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS (Silicon Valley United States) Awards are conferred in 10 annual award programs: The Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry's Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and Consumer World Awards, CEO World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, The Globee Fastest Growing Private Companies Awards, Women World Awards, PR World Awards, and Pillar Great Employers World Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world including the people, products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit www.svusawards.com

About Bromium

Bromium protects your brand, your data and your people. We are serious about security. We convert an enterprise's largest liability, endpoints and servers, into its best defense. We do this by combining our patented hardware-enforced containerization with a distributed machine learning Sensor Network to protect across all major threat vectors and attack types. Unlike traditional security technologies, like antivirus or sandboxing that rely on ineffective detection techniques, Bromium automatically learns and adapts to new attacks and instantly shares threat intelligence to eliminate the impact of malware. Our innovations have earned much critical acclaim, including being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor".

