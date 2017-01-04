Bromium Wins 2016 Government Security News Homeland Security Awards

Virtualization-Based Security Grabs Best Endpoint Detection and Response and Best Anti-Malware Solution

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Bromium®, Inc., the pioneer and leader in virtualization-based enterprise security that stops advanced malware attacks, today announced it has received two Government Security News Homeland Security Awards. The awards were announced on December 19, and cover a myriad of security solutions from vendors around the world. Bromium competed in two categories where it has a solid track record of providing outstanding security for its many federal government customers.

"We are extremely proud of the work we've done protecting government resources against nation-state attacks and are grateful to be recognized by Government Security News for our market leadership," said Gregory Webb, Bromium CEO. "We are also now seeing how our enterprise customers benefit from our defense-level security and years of interaction with the most security-conscious intelligence, defense and civilian organizations who are our customers. In fact, in a recent TechValidate study of our customers, 74 percent reported relying on Bromium to protect their business assets -- which means they trust us to protect what matters most to their business. These awards validate our efforts."

Based on the 2015 State of the Endpoint Report: User-Centric Risk by Ponemon, endpoints (and the humans who use them) present a significant risk to an organization. With Bromium's virtualization-based security, end users are protected -- even if they are running next-generation anti-virus. Bromium stops what others miss because applications, browsers, email attachments and files are executed in micro-virtual machines that isolate the threat. That intelligence is then shared throughout the enterprise via high-fidelity alerts. Bromium can be easily deployed and will start providing protection almost immediately, delivering rapid time-to-value for companies that are worried about malware, ransomware and zero-day attacks.

The GSN Awards, now in its 8th year, are recognized as the gold standard of accomplishments and the Best of the Best in IT and Cybersecurity, Physical Security Products and Services and the Most Notable Government Agency programs, initiatives and innovations. GSN covers a broad range of homeland security topics ranging from IT and cybersecurity, airport/seaport and maritime security, law enforcement, video surveillance, federal, state and local law enforcement, satellite communications, immigration and border security, critical infrastructure protection and more.

About Bromium, Inc.

Bromium protects your brand, your data and your people. We are serious about security. We convert an enterprise's largest liability, endpoints and servers, into its best defence. We do this by combining our patented hardware-enforced containerization with a distributed machine learning Sensor Network to protect across all major threat vectors and attack types. Unlike traditional security technologies, like antivirus or sandboxing that rely on ineffective detection techniques, Bromium automatically learns and adapts to new attacks and instantly shares threat intelligence to eliminate the impact of malware. Our innovations have earned much critical acclaim, including being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor". Bromium counts a rapidly growing set of Fortune 500 companies and government agencies as customers.