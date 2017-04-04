Brompton 2017 Flow-Through Limited Partnership Announces Second Closing and Schedules Final Closing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) -

Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager") is pleased to announce the completion of the second closing of Brompton 2017 Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.3 million. Including the first closing on March 6, 2017, gross proceeds raised to-date for the Partnership are approximately $7.0 million. The Partnership anticipates completing a third and final closing on or about May 4, 2017.

The Partnership has been created to seek to achieve capital appreciation and to provide tax benefits to investors by investing in a portfolio of resource companies primarily engaged in the oil and gas and mining sectors. The Partnership will seek to achieve this objective by investing in flow-through shares of resource companies such that limited partners will be entitled to claim certain deductions from their taxable income. Investors are expected to receive tax deductions equal to 100% of the amount invested for the 2017 taxation year.

Brompton Funds Limited is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of the Partnership. The portfolio management team is led by Laura Lau, who has a proven track record in managing flow-through funds and resource assets. The team also includes Michael Clare, an experienced energy and flow-through portfolio manager who specializes in the analysis of crude oil and natural gas markets.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets and includes TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities L.P., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank, Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

