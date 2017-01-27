Brompton Dividend & Income Class Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brompton Dividend & Income Class (the "Fund"), a class of Brompton Mutual Funds Limited, is pleased to announce cash distributions in the amount of $0.034 per share for shareholders of record on January 30, 2017 with payment on January 31, 2017.

As previously announced, the Fund will terminate on or about February 13, 2017 and as a result this will be the final distribution of the Fund prior to termination.

