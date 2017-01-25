Brompton Funds Provides Resource Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - (TSX:OSP) (TSX:OSP.PR.A) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to a recorded presentation on the resource market, hosted by Senior Portfolio Manager Laura Lau of Brompton Funds. Laura discusses the resource sector, in particular the improving supply and demand environment which is supportive of commodity prices and the attractive valuations of resource equities relative to the broader market. Brompton Oil Split Corp., Brompton 2015 Flow-Through LP, and Brompton Resource Fund each provide investors with significant exposure to resource equities and delivered strong performance in 2016. A link to the presentation recorded on January 24, 2017 has been posted to the Brompton Funds website at the following link:

www.bromptongroup.com/presentation/resource_update_jan2017

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

