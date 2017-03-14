Brompton Funds Provides Update on Global Healthcare Income & Growth Fund

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - (TSX:HIG.UN) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to an update on Global Healthcare Income & Growth Fund (the "Fund"), hosted by Senior Portfolio Manager Laura Lau of Brompton Funds. Laura discusses the Fund's portfolio, the Healthcare sector and the proposed American Healthcare Act. The Manager believes that current valuations for Healthcare companies are attractive given their strong growth prospects. A link to the presentation recorded on March 10, 2017 has been posted to the Brompton Funds website at the following link:

www.bromptongroup.com/presentation/hig_update_mar2017

The Fund has been created to provide investors with exposure to an equal-weight portfolio of equity securities of large capitalization global healthcare companies, providing the opportunity for capital appreciation, and the opportunity for enhanced distributions and higher risk-adjusted returns due to an active covered-call writing program. The Fund has a current distribution of $0.60 per unit per annum, representing a cash distribution rate of 6.6% based on the March 10, 2017 TSX closing price.

The Fund also offers a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

