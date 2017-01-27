Brompton Oil Split Corp. Announces Completion of Overnight Offering

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) -

(TSX:OSP)(TSX:OSP.PR.A) Brompton Oil Split Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its overnight treasury offering of class A and preferred shares. Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $11 million. The offering is expected to close on or about February 3, 2017 and is subject to customary closing conditions including approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The class A shares were offered at a price of $9.75 for a distribution rate of 12.3% on the issue price, and the preferred shares were offered at a price of $10.00 for a yield to maturity of 5.2%. The class A and preferred share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company, as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The Company invests in a portfolio of equity securities of large capitalization North American oil and gas issuers, primarily focused on those with significant exposure to oil. All portfolio securities are S&P/TSX Composite Index or S&P 500 Index constituents which have a market capitalization of at least $2 billion and pay a dividend. Currently, the portfolio consists of common shares of the following companies:

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Cimarex Energy Co. Pioneer Natural Resources Company Apache Corporation Crescent Point Energy Corporation PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ARC Resources Ltd. Devon Energy Corporation Suncor Energy Inc. Canadian Natural Resources Limited EOG Resources Inc. Vermilion Energy Inc. Cenovus Energy Inc. Occidental Petroleum Corporation Whitecap Resources Inc.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC and Scotiabank, and includes BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc. GMP Securities L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

