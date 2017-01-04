Brompton Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Termination of Brompton Energy Opportunities Fund

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) -

Brompton Opportunities Fund Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that it intends to terminate and wind-up Brompton Energy Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") on or about January 31, 2017 (the "Termination Date"). The Fund generated a total return of 50.7% (Series A) in 2016; however, the Corporation believes it is in the best interests of shareholders to terminate the Fund based on its small size and the resulting higher management expense ratio.

The Corporation will not accept any new purchases of shares of the Fund. Series A, Series F, Series 2009 and Series 2010 shares of the Fund will be redeemed for cash based on the net asset value per share of each series as at the close of business on the Termination Date.

The Corporation intends to mail each shareholder of the Fund a formal notice of the termination.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX listed closed-end funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments funds. Please read the Fund's offering memorandum before investing. The indicated rate of return is the historical annual compounded total return including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Shares nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.