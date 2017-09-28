Brompton Split Banc Corp. Announces Distribution Rates

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - (TSX:SBC)(TSX:SBC.PR.A) Brompton Split Banc Corp. (the "Fund") announces that the distribution rate for the Preferred Shares for the 5 year term from December 1, 2017 to November 29, 2022 will be $0.50 per annum (5.0% on the original issue price of $10) payable quarterly. The Preferred Share distribution rate is based on current market rates for preferred shares with similar terms. In addition, the Fund intends to maintain the targeted monthly Class A Share distribution rate at $0.10 per Class A Share. The Fund previously announced the extension of the term of the Class A Shares and the Preferred Shares from November 29, 2017 to November 29, 2022. The term extension offers Preferred shareholders the opportunity to enjoy preferential cash dividends until November 29, 2022. Since inception in November 2005 to August 31, 2017, the Preferred share has delivered an attractive 5.1%(1) per annum return.

Since inception and over the 1, 3, 5 and 10 year periods to August 31, 2017, the Class A share has significantly outperformed both the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index as shown in the table below.

Annual Compound Returns

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year Since Inception Brompton Split Banc Corp. - Class A 20.5% 7.9% 19.3% 10.3% 11.1% S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index 15.8% 7.1% 14.2% 7.0% 8.1% S&P/TSX Composite Index 7.2% 2.1% 8.1% 4.1% 6.1%

Since inception to August 31, 2017, Class A shareholders have also received cash distributions of $13.65 per share. Class A shareholders have the option to benefit by reinvesting their cash distributions in a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which is commission free to participants. Class A shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. invests in a portfolio, on an approximately equal weight basis, in common shares of six Canadian Banks: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

In connection with the extension, shareholders who do not wish to continue their investment in the Fund, may retract their Preferred Shares or Class A Shares on November 29, 2017 pursuant to a special retraction right and receive a retraction price that is calculated in the same way that such price would be calculated if the Fund were to terminate on November 29, 2017. Pursuant to this option, the retraction price may be less than the market price if the security is trading at a premium to net asset value. Notice must be provided to your investment dealer by October 31, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) in order to exercise this right; however, investment dealers may have earlier deadlines.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds, and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

