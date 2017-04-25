Brompton Split Banc Corp. Completes Preferred Share Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) -

(TSX:SBC)(TSX:SBC.PR.A) Brompton Split Banc Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced private placement of preferred shares for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.9 million (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, 1,382,784 preferred shares were offered to investors at a price of $10.03 per preferred share.

The Company's previously announced split of its class A shares (the "Share Split") will be effected after the close of business today. Following the Share Split there will be an equal number of class A and preferred shares outstanding. DBRS has confirmed that the rating of the preferred shares will continue to be Pfd-3 (high) following the completion of the Share Split.

Over the last five years to March 31, 2017, the preferred shares have delivered a 4.7% per annum total return based on NAV, outperforming the total return of the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index by 3.5% per annum with lower volatility. Since inception, the Preferred shares have provided a total return of 5.1% per annum(1).

Brompton Split Banc Corp. invests in a portfolio, on an approximately equal weight basis, in common shares of 6 Canadian Banks: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds, and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Brompton Split Banc Corp.

Performance to March 31, 2017 1 Yr 3 Yrs 5 Yrs 10 Yrs Incep. (16/11/05) Class A Shares (TSX:SBC) 47.2% 17.0% 18.7% 10.0% 12.0% S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index 24.3% 11.0% 13.3% 7.0% 8.5% S&P/TSX Composite Index 18.6% 5.8% 7.8% 4.7% 6.4% Preferred Shares (TSX:SBC.PR.A) 4.6% 4.6% 4.7% 5.0% 5.1% S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index 21.9% 0.6% 1.2% n/a n/a

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the funds. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.