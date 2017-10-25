Brompton Split Banc Corp. Provides Investment Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - (TSX:SBC)(TSX:SBC.PR.A) Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to an update presentation on Brompton Split Banc Corp. (the "Company") hosted by Mike Clare, Portfolio Manager of Brompton Funds. Mr. Clare discusses four reasons investors should consider increasing exposure to Canadian Bank stocks: 1) Canada's improving economy; 2) rising interest rates, 3) stable Canadian housing market; and 4) attractive valuations and fundamentals. Investors may listen to the recording posted on Brompton's website by clicking on the following link:

http://www.bromptongroup.com/SBC_Oct_2017

Brompton Split Banc Corp's Class A shares (TSX:SBC) provide investors with enhanced exposure to the capital returns of the Big Six banks: Bank of Montreal, CIBC, TD Bank, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, and Scotiabank. Additionally, Brompton Split Banc Corp. Class A shares target a distribution of $0.10 per month ($1.20 per annum), representing an 8.5% distribution rate.(1)

Brompton Split Banc Corp.'s Class A shares have outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite and the S&P/TSX Capped Financials indices over all standard performance periods since inception.(2)

Annual Compound Returns (Sept. 30, 2017)(2) 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year S.I.(3) Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSX:SBC) 30.2 % 12.1 % 20.3 % 10.8 % 11.7 % S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index 19.5 % 9.3 % 14.5 % 7.1 % 8.4 % S&P/TSX Composite Index 9.2 % 4.5 % 8.1 % 4.1 % 6.3 %

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

1) Thomson Reuters as at October 23, 2017. Reflects current distribution rate based on the closing market price. 2) Source: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Brompton 3) Inception Date: November 16, 2005

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemptions costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.