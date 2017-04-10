News Room
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
TSX : BAM.A
NYSE : BAM
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM : BAMA

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

April 10, 2017 09:35 ET

Brookfield Asset Management 2017 Q1 Results Conference Call and AGM Notice

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)(TSX:BAM.A)(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:BAMA)

2016 First Quarter Conference Call Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Date: Thursday, May 11, 2017 Date: Friday, June 16, 2017
Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Time: 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

First Quarter Conference Call

You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management's 2017 First Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on May 11th before 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com "News - Press Releases." The Conference Call will also be Webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-604-638-5340 at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bam20170511.html. For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until midnight June 11th, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 (password: 1254#).

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Brookfield Asset Management's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street, Toronto, Canada. If unable to attend in person, you are invited to participate in the live Webcast presentation at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bamagm20170616.html. This presentation will be archived for future reference.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

Contact Information

News Room
 