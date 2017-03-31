Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)(TSX:BAM.A)(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:BAMA) announced today that it has filed its 2016 annual report on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.brookfield.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with approximately US$250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.