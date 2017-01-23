News Room
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
TSX : BAM.A
NYSE : BAM
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM : BAMA

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

January 23, 2017 10:02 ET

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Notice of 2016 Q4 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2017

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management's (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM)(EURONEXT:BAMA) 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on February 9th prior to 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com under "News - Press Releases."

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-604-638-5340 at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bam20170209.html. For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until midnight March 9th, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 (password: 1072#). The webcast link will be posted on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

Contact Information

News Room
 