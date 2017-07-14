News Room
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
TSX : BAM.A
NYSE : BAM
EURONEXT AMSTERDAM : BAMA

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

July 14, 2017 09:50 ET

Brookfield Asset Management Notice of 2017 Q2 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management's (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM)(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:BAMA) 2017 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on August 10th before 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com "News – Press Releases." The Conference Call will also be Webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial 1-604-638-5340 at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bam20170810.html. For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until midnight September 10th, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 (password: 1537#).

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

Contact Information

