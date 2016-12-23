Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Monday, February 6, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners' (TSX:BBU.UN)(NYSE:BBU) 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on Monday, February 6, 2017 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at www.brookfieldbusinesspartners.com.

To participate in the conference call please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-604-638-5340 at approximately 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time). The Conference Call will also be webcast live at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bbp20170206.html and it will be archived for future reference.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on March 6, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-669-9658 or outside Canada & U.S. please call +1-604-674-8052 (password: 1008#).

Brookfield Business Partners is a business services and industrial company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.brookfieldbusinesspartners.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)(TSX:BAM.A)(EURONEXT:BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.