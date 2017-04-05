Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. Discloses Decrease in Ownership of Common Shares of Old PSG Wind-Down Ltd. (Formerly Performance Sports Group Ltd.)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. ("BCP") announced that, between March 30, 2017 and April 4, 2017, 251091708 Delaware LP (the "Acquiror"), a Delaware limited partnership indirectly controlled by BCP, disposed of ownership of a total of 3,240,893 common shares (the "Sold Shares") of Old PSG Wind-down Ltd. (formerly Performance Sports Group Ltd.) (the "Company"), representing approximately 7.11% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. The Sold Shares were sold through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange at an average price equal to C$0.9045 per common share, for aggregate consideration received of C$2,931,348.

Prior to the acquisition of the Sold Shares, the Acquiror owned a total of 6,026,860 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 13.23% of the Company's outstanding common shares. As a result of the disposition of the Sold Shares, the Acquiror now owns a total of 2,785,967 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 6.11% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. (The calculations of the foregoing percentages are based on 45,566,680 common shares of the Company outstanding as of April 13, 2016, as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities).

The Acquiror disposed of the Sold Shares in accordance with its investment strategies and objectives. The Acquiror may, from time to time, subject to market conditions and in compliance with applicable securities laws, make additional dispositions of common shares of the Company.

The business address of BCP and the Acquiror is located at Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 300, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3.

The head office of the Company is located at 100 Domain Drive, Exeter, New Hampshire, U.S.A, 03833-4801.

A copy of the early warning report required to be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws will appear with the Company's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.