Brookfield Infrastructure Completes $300,000,000 Preferred Unit Issue

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP)(TSX:BIP.UN) today announced the completion of its previously announced issue of Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 7 ("Series 7 Preferred Units") in the amount of $300,000,000. The offering was underwritten by a syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and TD Securities Inc.

Brookfield Infrastructure issued 12,000,000 Series 7 Preferred Units at a price of $25.00 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $300,000,000. Holders of the Series 7 Preferred Units will be entitled to receive a cumulative quarterly fixed distribution yielding 5.00% annually for the initial period ending March 31, 2022. Thereafter, the distribution rate will be reset every five years at a rate equal to the greater of: (i) the 5-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 3.78%, and (ii) 5.00%. The Series 7 Preferred Units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning under the ticker symbol BIP.PR.D.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.brookfieldinfrastructure.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

