Brookfield Investments Corporation Announces Acquisition of Additional Common Shares of Norbord Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Brookfield Investments Corporation (TSX VENTURE:BRN.PR.A) ("Brookfield Investments"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("BAM"), today announced that it acquired additional common shares of Norbord Inc. valued at approximately C$442 million (the "Norbord Shares") from a wholly-owned subsidiary of BAM. Brookfield Investments issued approximately C$442 million in aggregate of Class 1 Junior Preferred Shares, Series B ("Class 1 Junior Preferred Shares") and Class 2 Junior Preferred Shares, Series A ("Class 2 Junior Preferred Shares") as consideration for the Norbord Shares.

The Class 1 Junior Preferred Shares and the Class 2 Junior Preferred Shares rank junior to the Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares Series A of Brookfield Investments (the "Senior Preferred Shares") that are listed on TSX Venture Exchange.

Brookfield Investments Corporation holds investments in the property and forest products sectors. The common shares of Brookfield Investments Corporation are wholly owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

