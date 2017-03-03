Brookfield New Horizons Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Brookfield New Horizons Income Fund (CSE:BIF.UN)(CSE:BIF.UN.CN) (the "Fund") announces a distribution of C$0.20 per unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2017. The distribution will be paid on or before April 17, 2017 to holders of record on March 31, 2017.

Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc., an affiliate of Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (together, the "Firm") is the manager and investment manager of the Fund.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With more than $13 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2016, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2016. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

