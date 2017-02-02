Brookfield Renewable Announces 2016 Results and 5% Distribution Increase

Quarterly distribution increased to $1.87 on an annualized basis

All amounts in US dollars unless otherwise indicated

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) ("Brookfield Renewable") today reported an increase in quarterly distributions and financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2016.

"In 2016 we achieved a 20% total return for shareholders, deployed approximately $1 billion of equity into hydro-based growth initiatives, advanced 300 megawatts of construction and development projects, and expanded our reach into new geographies," said Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. "Looking ahead, we continue to see a positive investment environment in all our markets with opportunities for growth across each of our business segments."

"We are also pleased to announce that the board has declared an increase in our dividend. In light of the significant potential growth ahead of us, we are increasing the dividend by 5% this year and will assess our dividend rate throughout the year based on the success of some of our near-term growth initiatives," added Mr. Shah.

Financial Results

For the periods ended December 31 US$ millions (except per unit or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Unaudited 2016 2015 2016 2015 Generation (GWh) - Total 8,728 6,117 34,071 23,332 - Brookfield Renewable's share 4,734 4,553 20,222 17,662 Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) $ 54 $ 88 $ 419 $ 467 Per LP Unit(1)(2) $ 0.18 $ 0.32 $ 1.45 $ 1.69 Normalized FFO(1)(3) $ 116 $ 100 $ 527 $ 468 Per LP Unit(1)(2)(3) $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 1.83 $ 1.70

(1) Non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures". (2) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, weighted average LP Units, Redeemable/Exchangeable partnership units and GP interest totaled 299.1 million and 288.7 million, respectively (2015: 275.5 million and 275.6 million). (3) Normalized FFO assumes long-term average generation and uses 2015 average foreign currency rates for the respective periods.

Recent Highlights

We continue to integrate the 3,000 megawatt Colombian hydroelectric portfolio ("Isagen") acquired last year, and have initiated the process to delist the company from the Colombian stock exchange.

Assets added in 2016 are expected to contribute an additional $30 million to 2017 FFO on an annualized basis relative to 2016 results.

We have 300 megawatts of in-construction and advanced development projects underway which are expected to contribute $45-50 million of FFO to results upon completion. Subsequent to quarter end, we commissioned a 25 megawatt hydroelectric facility and a 55 megawatt biomass portfolio in Brazil. We continue to advance the construction, on scope, schedule and budget, of 128 megawatts of hydroelectric and wind development projects in Brazil and Ireland.

Our liquidity position at quarter-end remained strong at approximately $1.2 billion. During the quarter we completed $770 million of financings associated with hydro and wind portfolios in North and South America.

Review of Operations

The hydroelectric portfolio generated 29,644 GWh in 2016, below the long-term average of 35,094 GWh and an increase of 11,015 GWh compared to the prior year. In North America, lower hydrology experienced across the Northeastern United States, was partly offset by above long-term average generation from our facilities in Canada and Louisiana. In Brazil, generation was higher than the prior year due to improved hydrological conditions. The 10,600 GWh contribution from Colombia relates to the generation from our Isagen portfolio that was purchased at the end of January 2016. The contribution from the other growth in our portfolio and incremental generation from a full year's contribution from assets acquired last year was 946 GWh.

The wind portfolio generated 3,958 GWh in 2016, below the long term average of 4,429 GWh and consistent with prior year generation of 3,950 GWh. Our facilities continue to perform at high reliability and availability rates. Generation was driven by the wind resource in our various geographies with increased generation in the United States and Brazil being partially offset by lower generation in Europe and Canada. The incremental generation from a full period's contribution from assets acquired last year and assets commissioned in the current year was 129 GWh. Generation from the prior year includes 125 GWh relating to a facility sold in the third quarter of 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2016 was $1,487 million and FFO was $419 million, compared to $1,177 million and $467 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $323 million and FFO was $54 million, compared to $258 million and $88 million, respectively, in the same period in the prior year.

The tables below summarize generation by segment and region:

Generation (GWh)(1) Variance of Results

For the three months ended December 31 Actual

2016 Actual

2015 LTA

2016 Actual

vs. LTA Actual vs.

Prior Year Hydroelectric North America 3,258 3,564 4,309 (1,051 ) (306 ) Colombia(2) 3,634 - 3,888 (254 ) 3,634 Brazil 624 1,240 1,073 (449 ) (616 ) 7,516 4,804 9,270 (1,754 ) 2,712 Wind North America 495 535 562 (67 ) (40 ) Europe 376 479 458 (82 ) (103 ) Brazil 177 125 198 (21 ) 52 1,048 1,139 1,218 (170 ) (91 ) Other 164 174 120 44 (10 ) Total(3) 8,728 6,117 10,608 (1,880 ) 2,611 Generation (GWh)(1) Variance of Results For the year ended December 31 Actual

2016 Actual

2015 LTA

2016 Actual

vs. LTA Actual vs.

Prior Year Hydroelectric North America 15,252 14,938 17,345 (2,093 ) 314 Colombia(2) 10,600 - 13,221 (2,621 ) 10,600 Brazil 3,792 3,691 4,528 (736 ) 101 29,644 18,629 35,094 (5,450 ) 11,015 Wind North America 1,876 1,952 2,310 (434 ) (76 ) Europe 1,443 1,551 1,531 (88 ) (108 ) Brazil 639 447 588 51 192 3,958 3,950 4,429 (471 ) 8 Other 469 753 425 44 (284 ) Total generation(3) 34,071 23,332 39,948 (5,877 ) 10,739

(1) For assets acquired or reaching commercial operation during the year, this figure is calculated from the acquisition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. (2) Includes generation from both hydroelectric and Co-gen facilities. (3) Includes 100% of generation for assets we manage.

Distribution Increase and Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.4675 per LP Unit, is payable on March 31, 2017 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2017. This represents an increase of 5% over the prior quarterly distribution of $0.445. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The regular quarterly dividends on Brookfield Renewable's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Distribution Currency Option

The quarterly distributions payable on the Partnership's LP Units are declared in U.S. dollars. Unitholders resident in the United States will receive payment in U.S. dollars and unitholders resident in Canada will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent unless they request otherwise. The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly distribution will be based on the Bank of Canada noon exchange rate on the record date or, if the record date falls on a weekend or holiday, on the Bank of Canada noon exchange rate of the preceding business day.

Registered unitholders resident in Canada who wish to receive a U.S. dollar distribution and registered unitholders resident in the United States wishing to receive the Canadian dollar distribution equivalent should contact Brookfield Renewable's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in writing at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or by phone at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial unitholders (i.e., those holding their units in street name with their brokerage) should contact the broker with whom their units are held.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Brookfield Renewable maintains a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows holders of its LP Units who are resident in Canada to acquire additional LP Units by reinvesting all or a portion of their cash distributions without paying commissions. Information on the DRIP, including details on how to enroll, is available on Brookfield Renewable's website at https://bep.brookfield.com/stock-and-distribution/distributions/drip.

Additional information on Brookfield Renewable's distributions and preferred share dividends can be found on its website at https://bep.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric and wind facilities in North America, Latin America and Europe and totals more than 10,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with $250 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and can also be found in the investors section of its website at https://bep.brookfield.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

FINANCIAL REVIEW FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues $ 571 $ 392 $ 2,452 $ 1,628 Other income 9 6 64 81 Share of cash earnings from equity-accounted investments 1 2 9 20 Direct operating costs (258 ) (142 ) (1,038 ) (552 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 323 258 1,487 1,177 Management service costs (16 ) (10 ) (62 ) (48 ) Interest expense - borrowings (159 ) (103 ) (606 ) (429 ) Current income tax expense (24 ) (1 ) (44 ) (18 ) Distributions to preferred limited partners (4 ) (1 ) (15 ) (1 ) Cash portion of non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (60 ) (48 ) (316 ) (184 ) Preferred equity (6 ) (7 ) (25 ) (30 ) Funds From Operations(1) 54 88 419 467 Adjusted sustaining capital expenditures(2) (17 ) (15 ) (67 ) (60 ) Adjusted Funds From Operations(1) 37 73 352 407

(1) Non-IFRS measures. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures". (2) Based on long-term sustaining capital expenditure plans.

GENERATION AND FINANCIAL REVIEW ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS BY SEGMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

The following table reflects the actual and long-term average generation for the three months ended December 31 on a proportionate basis:

Variance of Results Actual

Generation(1) LTA

Generation(1) Actual

vs. LTA Actual vs.

Prior Year GENERATION (GWh) 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Hydroelectric North America 2,633 2,740 3,227 3,125 (594 ) (385 ) (107 ) Colombia(2) 925 - 989 - (64 ) - 925 Brazil 451 1,044 891 864 (440 ) 180 (593 ) 4,009 3,784 5,107 3,989 (1,098 ) (205 ) 225 Wind North America 404 433 454 453 (50 ) (20 ) (29 ) Europe 149 190 181 175 (32 ) 15 (41 ) Brazil 74 52 82 61 (8 ) (9 ) 22 627 675 717 689 (90 ) (14 ) (48 ) Other 98 94 63 81 35 13 4 Total 4,734 4,553 5,887 4,759 (1,153 ) (206 ) 181

(1) For assets acquired or reaching commercial operation during the year, this figure is calculated from the acquisition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. (2) Includes generation from both hydroelectric and Co-gen facilities.

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and Funds From Operations on a proportionate and consolidated basis for the three months ended December 31:

Brookfield Renewable's Share Hydroelectric Wind Other (2) Corporate Total ($ MILLIONS) North

America Colombia(1) Brazil North

America Europe Brazil Non-

controlling

interests 2016 2015 Revenues 161 56 45 38 14 5 4 1 324 247 571 392 Other income - - 3 - - - - 1 4 5 9 6 Share of cash earnings from equity-accounted investments - - 1 - - - - - 1 - 1 2 Direct operating costs (70 ) (28 ) (18 ) (9 ) (6 ) (1 ) (3 ) (8 ) (143 ) (115 ) (258 ) (142 ) Adjusted EBITDA(3) 91 28 31 29 8 4 1 (6 ) 186 137 323 258 Management service costs - - - - - - - (16 ) (16 ) - (16 ) (10 ) Interest expense - borrowings (44 ) (10 ) (5 ) (10 ) (5 ) (2 ) - (23 ) (99 ) (60 ) (159 ) (103 ) Current income taxes - (5 ) (2 ) - - - - - (7 ) (17 ) (24 ) (1 ) Distributions to preferred limited partners - - - - - - - (4 ) (4 ) - (4 ) (1 ) Cash portion of non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - (60 ) (60 ) (48 ) Preferred equity - - - - - - - (6 ) (6 ) - (6 ) (7 ) Funds From Operations(3) 47 13 24 19 3 2 1 (55 ) 54 - 54 88

(1) Includes generation from both hydroelectric and Co-gen facilities. (2) Other includes North America Co-gen and Brazil biomass. (3) Non-IFRS measures. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Measures".

GENERATION AND FINANCIAL REVIEW ON A PROPORTIONATE BASIS BY SEGMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

The following table reflects the actual and long-term average generation for the year ended December 31 on a proportionate basis:

Variance of Results Actual

Generation(1) LTA

Generation(1) Actual

vs. LTA Actual vs.

Prior Year GENERATION (GWh) 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2015 Hydroelectric North America 12,165 11,773 13,250 12,998 (1,085 ) (1,225 ) 392 Colombia(2) 2,420 - 2,994 - (574 ) - 2,420 Brazil 3,078 3,158 3,760 3,447 (682 ) (289 ) (80 ) 17,663 14,931 20,004 16,445 (2,341 ) (1,514 ) 2,732 Wind North America 1,421 1,437 1,780 1,778 (359 ) (341 ) (16 ) Europe 571 615 605 591 (34 ) 24 (44 ) Brazil 266 186 245 184 21 2 80 2,258 2,238 2,630 2,553 (372 ) (315 ) 20 Other 301 493 264 319 37 174 (192 ) Total 20,222 17,662 22,898 19,317 (2,676 ) (1,655 ) 2,560

(1) For assets acquired or reaching commercial operation during the year, this figure is calculated from the acquisition or commercial operation date and is not annualized. (2) Includes generation from both hydroelectric and Co-gen facilities.

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and Funds From Operations on a proportionate and consolidated basis for the year ended December 31, 2016:

Brookfield Renewable's Share Hydroelectric Wind Other (2) Corporate Total ($ MILLIONS) North

America Colombia(1) Brazil North

America Europe Brazil Non-

controlling

interests 2016 2015 Revenues 814 192 183 151 55 17 31 1 1,444 1,008 2,452 1,628 Other income 24 3 13 - - - (1 ) 8 47 17 64 81 Share of cash earnings from equity-accounted investments 6 - 3 - - - - - 9 - 9 20 Direct operating costs (294 ) (107 ) (71 ) (36 ) (23 ) (4 ) (11 ) (24 ) (570 ) (468 ) (1,038 ) (552 ) Adjusted EBITDA(3) 550 88 128 115 32 13 19 (15 ) 930 557 1,487 1,177 Management service costs - - - - - - - (62 ) (62 ) - (62 ) (48 ) Interest expense - borrowings (176 ) (36 ) (24 ) (41 ) (14 ) (7 ) (1 ) (91 ) (390 ) (216 ) (606 ) (429 ) Current income taxes (4 ) (6 ) (9 ) - - - - - (19 ) (25 ) (44 ) (18 ) Distributions to preferred limited partners - - - - - - - (15 ) (15 ) - (15 ) (1 ) Cash portion of non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - (316 ) (316 ) (184 ) Preferred equity - - - - - - - (25 ) (25 ) - (25 ) (30 ) Funds From Operations(3) 370 46 95 74 18 6 18 (208 ) 419 - 419 467