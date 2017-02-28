Brookfield Renewable Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) ("Brookfield Renewable") today announced that it has filed its 2016 annual report, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016, on Form 20-F with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at bep.brookfield.com and a hard copy will be provided to unitholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

