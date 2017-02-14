Brookfield Renewable Completes CDN$250 Million Preferred Unit Offering

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) -

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) ("Brookfield Renewable") today completed its previously announced issue of Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 11 (the "Series 11 Preferred Units"). The offering was underwritten by a syndicate led by TD Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

Brookfield Renewable issued 10,000,000 Series 11 Preferred Units at a price of $25.00 per unit, for total gross proceeds of CDN$250,000,000.

The Series 11 Preferred Units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning under the ticker symbol BEP.PR.K.

