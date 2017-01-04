Brookfield Renewable Partners 2016 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - You are invited to participate in Brookfield Renewable Partners' (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be released on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at approximately 7:00 a.m. and will be available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-319-4610 toll-free at approximately 8:50 a.m. If calling from outside Canada or the U.S., dial 1-604-638-5340. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://bep.brookfield.com, where it will be archived for future reference.

For those who are unable to participate in the Conference Call, a taped rebroadcast will also be available until March 2, 2017. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-800-319-6413, or from outside Canada & U.S. please call 1-604-638-9010. When prompted, enter the access code 1048#.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric and wind facilities in North America, Latin America and Europe and totals more than 10,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with US$250 billion of assets under management.