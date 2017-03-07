Brookfield Renewable to Invest in 3,600 MW Global Renewable Power Portfolio

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) -

All amounts in US dollars unless otherwise indicated

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE: BEP) ("Brookfield Renewable") today announced that, together with its institutional partners, it has entered into agreements with Terraform Power (NASDAQ:TERP) and TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) pursuant to which it will acquire a 51% interest in TerraForm Power, which is expected to remain a Nasdaq-listed public company sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, and 100% of the outstanding shares of TerraForm Global.

Assuming the completion of both transactions, Brookfield Renewable's commitment would be in the range of $500 million, which it expects to fund through current liquidity.

The transactions are each expected to be completed in the second half of 2017 and are each subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to: approval by the majority of Class A shareholders of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, respectively (excluding Class A shares owned by Brookfield and SunEdison Inc.), regulatory approvals, and certain approvals from the US bankruptcy court overseeing the SunEdison Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. The closing of each transaction is not conditional on the other.

For more information, see the press release and investor presentation issued today by Brookfield Asset Management and published on its website at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric and wind facilities in North America, Colombia, Brazil and Europe and totals more than 10,000 MW of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with $250 billion of assets under management.

