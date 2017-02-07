Brookfield Renewable to Issue CDN$200 Million of Preferred Units

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) -

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) ("Brookfield Renewable") today announced that it has agreed to issue 8,000,000 Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 11 (the "Series 11 Preferred Units") on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank for distribution to the public. The Series 11 Preferred Units will be issued at a price of $25.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $200,000,000.

Holders of the Series 11 Preferred Units will be entitled to receive a cumulative quarterly fixed distribution yielding 5.00% annually for the initial period ending April 30, 2022. Thereafter, the distribution rate will be reset every five years at a rate equal to the greater of (i) the 5-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 3.82%, and (ii) 5.00%. The Series 11 Preferred Units are redeemable on April 30, 2022 and on each Series 11 Reclassification Date (as defined below) thereafter.

Holders of the Series 11 Preferred Units will have the right, at their option, to reclassify their Series 11 Preferred Units into Cumulative Floating Rate Reset Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 12 ("Series 12 Preferred Units"), subject to certain conditions, on April 30, 2022 and on April 30 every 5 years thereafter (each a "Series 11 Reclassification Date"). Holders of Series 12 Preferred Units will be entitled to receive a cumulative quarterly floating distribution at a rate equal to the 90-day Canadian Treasury Bill yield plus 3.82%.

Brookfield Renewable has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable until 48 hours prior to closing, to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 Series 11 Preferred Units which, if exercised, would increase the gross offering size to $250,000,000.

The Series 11 Preferred Units will be offered in all provinces and territories of Canada by way of a supplement to Brookfield Renewable's existing Canadian short form base shelf prospectus. The Series 11 Preferred Units may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act.

Brookfield Renewable intends to use the net proceeds of the issue of Series 11 Preferred Units to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The offering of Series 11 Preferred Units is expected to close on or about February 14, 2017.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric and wind facilities in North America, Latin America and Europe and totals more than 10,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with US$250 billion of assets under management.

