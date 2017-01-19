Brookfield Residential Introduces Delano Townhome Collection at Eastwood Village, Homebuyers Urged to Register Interest

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Brookfield Residential continues its legacy of creating the best places to call home with Delano, a new luxury townhome opportunity coming soon to Irvine's Eastwood Village. This exciting new collection will showcase three beautiful attached floorplan designs, each enhanced by open-concept interiors, coveted indoor-outdoor areas for entertaining and exquisite detailing, reflecting the features today's buyers want the most. The luxurious living spaces will span from approximately 1,533 to 1,918 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two to three baths and convenient two-car garages with prices anticipated from the $700,000s. Adding to Delano's appeal is the magnificent Eastwood Village location in the award-winning Villages of Irvine®, where residents enjoy recreation-filled parks, tranquil walking paseos and an underpass connection to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail. Advantages also include access to top Irvine schools, as well as shopping, dining and more at the nearby Woodbury™ Town Center.

Potential homebuyers interested in owning at Delano are urged to join the Interest List now to be among the first to learn important news and updates. For immediate details, go to www.BrookfieldSoCal.com today.

"We're delighted to offer such an extraordinary opportunity to own in Eastwood Village and look forward to introducing Delano to homebuyers," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "The collection's blend of luxury, comfort and style is unparalleled and will make it a must-have address in Irvine."

Delano's Eastwood Village setting is the perfect place to call home, with abundant natural beauty surrounding the collection and a welcoming, dynamic atmosphere inspiring a well-balanced lifestyle for homeowners. Residents have direct access via an underpass to the expanding Jeffrey Space Open Trail, and enjoy a vast array of resort-style recreation at the village's two existing parks, with two future parks and the 48-foot wide Eastwood Village Paseo opening soon. Amenities include Jr. Olympic-size pools, wading pools and spas; sports fields and courts; tot lots; shade structures; picnic and barbecue areas; and much more.

The lifestyle advantages extend to the surrounding area, as well, with shopping, restaurants and entertainment all convenient to home. The popular Woodbury™ Town Center is minutes away with its Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Wells Fargo and more, while the nearby Cypress Village Shopping Center provides another appealing option with a Kohl's, Albertsons and other storefronts. The famed Irvine Spectrum Center is also within comfortable proximity, featuring both fine and casual dining, premier entertainment venues and more than 130 retail stores.

Delano's school-aged residents will enjoy inclusion in several top-rated educational institutions that have all been honored as California Distinguished Schools. Students attend Santiago Hills Elementary, which ranked a perfect '10' by the California Department of Education, as well as Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. The future Eastwood Elementary school, which will be within walking distance of the village, will open in the fall.

Eastwood Village will provide residents with the opportunity to live close to nature with spacious parks and endless scenic trails, all leading to the village center. The thoughtfully designed plan envisions a friendly village atmosphere where families will walk to the brand new elementary school (opening fall 2017), meet on the soccer fields or tennis courts and picnic under eucalyptus trees. Life revolves around family here, where neighborhoods are exquisitely framed and connected by a walking paseo, large anchor parks and a new, convenient underpass to the Jeffrey Open Space Trail.

Created by Irvine Company Community Development, the Villages of Irvine®, was recently honored as the "Top-Selling Master Planned Community in the Region" for the fifth straight year and was the only Southern California new home community to rank in the top 10 of the top-selling list. The Villages of Irvine are located in the City of Irvine, ranked by Money Magazine as California's No. 1 city in its 2014 "Best Places to Live" list. ParkScore's honored the master-planned community in 2016 as having the best park system in Southern California -- and eighth best nationwide. The highly-acclaimed master-planned community is renowned for allowing residents to enjoy a unique lifestyle unmatched in the region -- some of the best schools in the state; America's safest city for 11 straight years; abundant open space, parks and recreational opportunities; and world-class dining, entertainment and employment. For more information, please visit VillagesofIrvine.com.

For more information on Delano at Eastwood Village, please visit www.BrookfieldSoCal.com.

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit www.BrookfieldSoCal.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.