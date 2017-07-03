Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Average Net Asset Value and Status of Annual Redemption Condition

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 3, 2017) - Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager") announces that the simple average of the net asset values of the units (the "Units") of Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:BSO.UN) on each business day in the month of June 2017 was $5.40. As a result, the annual redemption condition applicable to the Units (being that the simple average of the net asset values of the Units on each business day of the month of June preceding the Annual Redemption Date is less than $10.00) has been triggered and Units may be redeemed at the option of unitholders on July 31, 2017 (the "Annual Redemption Date"). Units of the Fund must be surrendered for redemption at least 15 days prior to the Annual Redemption Date, which is July 14, 2017 and payment of the proceeds of any such redemptions will be made on or before August 22, 2017.

Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc., an affiliate of Brookfield Investment Management Inc. is the manager and investment manager of the Fund.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With more than $14 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

