Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Change of Portfolio Manager

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:BSO.UN), announces that Brookfield Investment Management Inc. ("Brookfield"), an affiliate of the Manager, will assume the portfolio management responsibilities for the Fund effective July 6, 2017. Dana Erikson and Mark Shipley will be responsible for portfolio management for the Fund with Tom Miller assuming responsibility for the equity portion of the portfolio of the Fund upon satisfying applicable registration requirements. The Fund's investment objectives and strategies will not change.

The change reflects the firm's internal reorganization of resources. Nevertheless, the investment team will continue to be supplemented by the broader investment platform of Brookfield which provides a competitive research advantage through extensive owner/operator insights into industry drivers and trends.

Mr. Dana Erikson is a Portfolio Manager and Head of the Public Securities Group's Global Credit team and has 28 years of investment experience. He oversees and contributes to the portfolio construction process, including execution of buy/sell decisions. Prior to joining the firm in 2006, he was with Evergreen Investments or one of its predecessor firms since 1996 where he held a number of positions, including Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of the High Yield team and Head of High Yield Research. Mr. Erikson holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree, with honors, from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Brown University.

Mr. Mark Shipley is a Portfolio Manager on the Public Securities Group's Global Credit team and has 27 years of investment experience. He oversees and contributes to the portfolio construction process, including execution of buy/sell decisions. Prior to joining the firm in 2006, Mr. Shipley was with Evergreen Investments or one of its predecessor firms since 1991 where he held a number of positions, including Senior Credit Analyst and Senior Trader on the High Yield team. Mr. Shipley holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston, Inc. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Northeastern University.

Mr. Tom Miller has seven years of industry experience and is a Vice President on the Infrastructure Equities team. He is responsible for covering North American infrastructure securities focusing on MLPs and the Energy Infrastructure sector. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he worked at FactSet. Mr. Miller holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University.

Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc., an affiliate of Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (together, the "Firm"), is the manager of the Fund.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With more than $14 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

