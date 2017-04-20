Brooklyn Dentist Unveils Cutting-Edge Responsive Website

Dr. Bryan Stimmler of North Brooklyn Dental Care works with Rosemont Media to design and develop a new responsive website for his practice, featuring unique photography, state-of-the-art design elements, and social media integration

BROOKLYN, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Compact but creative, the new responsive website from North Brooklyn Dental Care and digital marketing agency Rosemont Media offers a selection of engaging elements that make researching dentistry procedures and scheduling a dental appointment more appealing than ever. Brooklyn dentist and founder Bryan Stimmler, DDS explains that the new site reflects the needs and interests of his diverse community as well as his desire to provide exceptional treatment to patients of all ages.

An essential element of the new website is the responsive design, which allows current and prospective patients to view the web pages from Internet-capable traditional and mobile devices with ease. As more individuals utilize smartphones and tablets to perform dental research, Dr. Stimmler says this feature will help him reach a wider audience while providing a user-friendly interface.

Other notable details include the use of the Brooklyn dentist's own landscape photography for background images and the full-width pages that create a modern and streamlined aesthetic. Helpful content and social media integration are designed to enhance information exchange between patients and the dental team outside office hours. Individuals can learn more about an array of advanced procedures, including:

Porcelain Dental Veneers

Teeth Whitening

Dental Implants

Invisalign®

TMJ Disorder Treatment

In addition to performing leading techniques, Dr. Stimmler says he is dedicated to providing excellent care and personal attention to each patient he sees. The new site, he adds, helps him develop stronger doctor-patient relationships and better cater to the evolving dental needs of his neighborhood. "I complete extensive continuing education to remain current in the latest advances in my field and my practice website reflects the commitment to stay up-to-date."

About North Brooklyn Dental Care

Led by Dr. Bryan Stimmler, North Brooklyn Dental Care is a state-of-the-art dental practice serving the North Brooklyn and New York City area. Featuring innovative technology and advanced techniques, the practice offers a range of general, cosmetic, and restorative treatments for the whole family. Dr. Stimmler and his team regularly volunteer their time and skill to charitable causes, including Give Back a Smile (an AACD program), Give Kids a Smile Day, and Health Fair events. Additionally, Dr. Stimmler is dedicated to continuing education and emphasizes a patient-first approach.

For more information about North Brooklyn Dental Care, please visit northbrooklyndentalcare.com and facebook.com/NorthBrooklynDentalCare.

To view the original source of this press release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/dentists-blog/brooklyn-dentist-unveils-cutting-edge-responsive-website/