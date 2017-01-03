Brookstone the First to Carry the Mio SLICE Heart Rate Activity Tracker Featuring Groundbreaking PAI Technology

MERRIMACK, NH--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - ­ Innovative product developer and specialty retailer Brookstone announces it will be a key retail launch partner for Mio Global's SLICE heart rate activity tracker. Mio SLICE is the first wearable device to feature PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), a new metric that translates continuous heart rate data into a simple, meaningful score that shows people how much activity they need to stay healthy. SLICE is available in four colors (Black, Navy, Stone, Sienna) in sizes small and large for $129.95 at Brookstone.com and will soon be available in Brookstone stores nationwide.

"Mio SLICE is a revolutionary breakthrough in activity-tracking wearables," said Brookstone CEO Steven Goldsmith. "It measures continuous heart rate activity and converts it into an easy-to-read score that is designed to be more meaningful to measuring effort and activity than simply counting steps. We view Mio SLICE as the next step for people who want to take charge of their health and fitness."

"Choosing Brookstone as a key launch partner was an easy decision for us," said Liz Dickinson, Founder and CEO of Mio Global. "Brookstone has the tech-savvy store and marketing teams that are great at showing customers how easy and fun it is to track activity and fitness levels using Mio SLICE."

PAI: a more meaningful way to track activity

Mio SLICE is a wrist-based activity tracker that monitors all-day heart rate using advanced optical sensor technology. In addition to tracking steps, distance, calories and sleep, it goes beyond these traditional metrics by providing the user's current PAI score. Pronounced "PIE," PAI stands for Personal Activity Intelligence, and it's based on the user's age, gender, maximum and resting heart rates, and weekly cumulative heart rate activity.

For best results, maintain a PAI score of 100 or above

Mio's patent-pending PAI algorithm is based on the Norwegian HUNT Study, one of the largest health studies ever conducted in history, in which more than 45,000 individuals were closely monitored over 25 years. The study found correlation between activity levels and health outcomes.

Research analysis based on the HUNT study suggests that maintaining a PAI score of 100 or more indicates optimal activity levels for achieving the maximum health benefits associated with cardiovascular exercise. The findings of this study were recently published in the American Journal of Medicine.

"Heart rate is the best predictor we have for how exercise is impacting our health, which means it's very important to track," said Mio Global's Dickinson. "PAI is a game changer when it comes to activity tracking, and we're excited to finally get PAI and SLICE out to consumers so they can really start seeing the benefits of PAI to better understand how intensity and quality of exercise affects their overall health."

Because steps don't count everything

"Gardening, Pilates, fitness classes, and playing with your children are all wonderful activities that don't necessarily have a lot of steps," said Brookstone's Goldsmith. "They sure can give you a good workout, however. Mio SLICE is designed to track what your step counter may be missing."

A personalized system that works for everyone

Mio recognizes that people don't perform the same activities every day, and some days are more active than others. PAI is designed to bank high periods of exertion and average them with less active days. This gives people the flexibility of working out how they want, when they want with one easy-to-understand metric, as long as they maintain their PAI score over a rolling 7-day window. This intelligent system adapts to the user's fitness level to keep people challenged with a personalized goal.

About Brookstone

Founded in 1965, Brookstone is a U.S.-based product developer and retailer of wellness, entertainment, and travel products that are fun to discover, smart to use and beautiful in design. Brookstone products are available at its 200+ retail locations at malls and airports throughout the U.S., online at Brookstone.com, via its Brookstone catalog and through select premium retailers.

Brookstone is a member of Sanpower Group Company, a private conglomerate whose primary businesses are engaged in technology and modern service industries. With big data serving as its core competitive advantage, Sanpower is rapidly building up an industrial ecosystem across the finance, health and commerce sectors. The company now has an excess of RMB 100 billion in both total assets and annual gross sales, and a controlling stake in more than 100 subsidiaries. Through this diverse set of businesses, Sanpower provides growth opportunities for a 100,000-strong global workforce.

For more information, visit Brookstone.com and follow them at Twitter.com/Brookstone and Facebook.com/Brookstone.

About Mio Global

Mio Global is known for its industry-leading heart rate technology and wearables that empower and motivate people of all fitness levels to manage their own health and optimize their exercise program. Mio Global offers a range of award-winning activity trackers, as well as advanced technologies such as PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) -- a new heart rate based activity metric with prescriptive data insights. For more information, visit www.mioglobal.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/28/11G126171/Images/Mio_SLICE_all_colours-516c0006f5929de58ebd5b0e3ffc0f8e.jpg