Brookstone Partners with Proxy42 to Launch Father.IO, the World's First Massively Multiplayer Laser Tag System for Smartphones

MERRIMACK, NH--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Innovative product developer and specialty retailer Brookstone is partnering with San Francisco- and Italy-based game maker Proxy42 to create a keychain-size device that turns any smartphone into a virtual-reality laser tag system. The device is named the Inceptor and it is the first-ever portable, smartphone micro-platform created explicitly for gaming. Its mission is to immerse owners into the massive multi-player, first person-shooter game Father.IO.

The Inceptor will be available in Spring 2017 at Brookstone stores and online at Brookstone.com.

"This is literally a game-changer," said Brookstone Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Business Development Lauren van Heerden. "The Father.IO Inceptor is about to turn the world into one massive game of 24/7 laser tag. It reduces outdoor laser tag equipment to the size of a keychain and makes it affordable. It also lets anyone with a smart phone join real world battles as part of Father.IO's universe of augmented-reality gaming."

"Partnering with Brookstone for manufacturing, distribution and marketing the Inceptor has allowed Proxy42 to focus on what we do best, and that's making the best possible mixed-reality or AR gaming experience for our players worldwide," said Proxy42 CEO Francesco Ferrazzino.

About the Father.IO Game and Smartphone Inceptor

The Inceptor is the world's first micro-platform for action mobile gaming

Combines geo-localized strategy and first person shooter battles

Enables team-based online-style action gaming in real world locations

Inceptor targeting and shooting hardware attaches to most smartphones

The game app Father.IO will be downloadable for free at Google Play or App Store

Father.IO is a massively multiplayer strategic action game set in Earth's near future where humans and an artificial intelligence have become engaged in a global war to decide the fate of humanity.

430,000 closed beta gamers

330,000 gamers on wait list

Estimated release: Spring 2017

Funded by-and Discovered on-Indiegogo

Brookstone became aware of Proxy42 via Brookstone's partnership with the crowdfunding site Indiegogo. Father.IO's Indiegogo campaign launched in February 2016, and has raised more than $425,000 to date, which is more than 850% of its original target goal. Brookstone will manufacture Father.IO's Inceptor smartphone hardware and be the exclusive North American retailer and distributor for the product.

As part of this ongoing relationship between Brookstone and Indiegogo, the retailer will provide select campaigners access to design, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, sales and customer support services. As a result of this partnership, Brookstone has helped launch such products as Brookstone Cat Ear Headphones and the Fizzics Portable Draft Beer System.

About Proxy42

Founded in 2012, Proxy42 Inc. is an augmented reality gaming and hardware company focused on transforming reality by incorporating real people, places and things into a global game experience. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and powered by an eclectic staff of developers, hackers, designers and other top gaming talent. For more information on Proxy42 visit: http://father.io/

About Brookstone

Founded in 1965, Brookstone is a U.S.-based product developer and retailer of wellness, entertainment, and travel products that are fun to discover, smart to use and beautiful in design. Brookstone products are available at its 200+ retail locations at malls and airports throughout the U.S., online at Brookstone.com, via its Brookstone catalog and through select premium retailers.

Brookstone is a member of Sanpower Group Company, a private conglomerate whose primary businesses are engaged in technology and modern service industries. With big data serving as its core competitive advantage, Sanpower is rapidly building up an industrial ecosystem across the finance, health and commerce sectors. The company now has an excess of RMB 100 billion in both total assets and annual gross sales, and a controlling stake in more than 100 subsidiaries. Through this diverse set of businesses, Sanpower provides growth opportunities for a 100,000-strong global workforce.

For more information, visit Brookstone.com and follow them at Twitter.com/Brookstone and Facebook.com/Brookstone.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/31/11G126306/Images/Inceptor_copy-2a8e5583d0e8b04a882142c7f07277d1.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/31/11G126306/Images/CombatVConquer-bc2788ff7af5affbb702c56177dd5c3a.jpg