Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

DAYTONA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Brown & Brown, Inc. ( NYSE : BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1350 per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2017.

Brown & Brown, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of insurance and related services. Additionally, certain Brown & Brown subsidiaries offer a variety of risk management, third-party administration, and other services. Serving business, public entity, individual, trade, and professional association clients nationwide, Brown & Brown is ranked by Business Insurance magazine as the United States' sixth largest independent insurance intermediary. Brown & Brown's Web address is www.bbinsurance.com.