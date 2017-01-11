Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Chief People Officer

DAYTONA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Brown & Brown, Inc. ( NYSE : BRO) today announced the appointment of Julie Ryan as the new Chief People Officer for the company.

Powell Brown remarked, "We are excited to welcome Julie as our new Chief People Officer for Brown & Brown. Julie is a seasoned human resources leader with over 20 years of experience and has been an invaluable teammate at Brown & Brown to date. We are confident that her skills and experience will further enhance the career development opportunities for our current and future teammates."

Most recently, Julie served as the director of human resources and learning & development for Pacific Resources Benefits Advisors, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. Prior to that, she was with Borg Warner, Kimberly-Clark and Gulfstream in various human resources management positions and progressively responsible roles. Julie will be based in Brown & Brown's corporate headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will work closely with Rich Freebourn in transitioning responsibilities for her new position. Rich will continue as an Executive Vice President of Brown & Brown, providing his experience in a number of other areas, including talent development, acquisition integration and communications.

