Brown Technical Media Corp. Moves into $35 Billion Virtual Reality Market via HVAC Training

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Brown Technical Media Corp., a division of Panther Biotechnology ( OTC PINK : PBYA), is pleased to announce today that it has executed an exclusive distribution and publishing agreement with The Training Center of Air Conditioning and Heating, (thetrainingcenterofairconditioningandheating.com). This transaction further expands Brown's strategy to utilize virtual reality in the eLearning segment of its business.

Brown is disrupting the technical vocations training and certification industry by creating the first full service training and career advancement brand in the technical fields and this transaction signifies our launch to disrupt the HVAC space. Brown is replacing traditional, decades-old training methodologies by modernizing learning techniques with virtual reality technology. Brown is introducing virtual reality environment (VRE) based training into technical skill trades and we believe we may prove as big an impact in these fields that VREs now have in the Medicine, Healthcare, Science and Engineering professions. According to Goldman Sachs, the market for VRE software is estimated to be $35 billion by 2025.

Currently, HVAC service technicians are educated and trained via in person instructional classrooms and work labs. Brown has invested significant resources in replicating the Chris Walters educational process for online delivery. A video production team has been working with Mr. Walters for the past four months creating a variety of HVAC eLearning products including a full HVAC technician course that includes the simulation of the hands on experience of the lab and physical school itself. In addition, our publishing team has been working to create a full handbook to accompany the online course.

"Chris Walters is a world class technician with decades of field experience turned master instructor of the HVAC industry. His unique teaching style produces technicians who are sought after by employers in the Houston metro market," exclaimed Jocynda Rodriguez, Lead Editor of Brown Publications HVAC.

"Our innovation could not have come at a more opportune time," stated Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer of Panther. "Currently, one third of all nationally skilled tradesmen are over fifty-five years of age and retiring at an accelerated rate and unfortunately there are not enough skilled tradesman to replace them."

"Portable, eLearning based VRE's can reach out to a larger trainee population in a cost-effective manner while providing new learning experiences that are far more price competitive to deliver," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Panther. "Students who struggle to pass their respective state level exams to become a licensed tech will find VREs as an attractive, learning assist tool given their rich, interactive environment. Brown will continue to upgrade the vocational training vertical with proven technology for their intended applications."

The e-learning course will be highlighted by a 3D virtual reality section of the course that will allow students to experience the lab in their home. This course will be the first of its kind in the HVAC vocational eLearning space. Brown is also releasing its newest website dedicated to HVAC contractors and technicians. The website will have a full array of education and certification products including the release of BTP's own handbook and course. The website is hvac.browntechnical.org.

About Brown Technical Media Corp.

Brown Technical Media Corp. is a leading online aggregator of compliance, career advancement and training content for tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. Brown's mission is to disrupt and defragment the many disparate companies in the eLearning, standards and codes market place, which currently is collectively valued at over $100 billion globally and growing. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium size businesses by providing consistent, high quality training materials usually only available to enterprise level companies. Brown's strategy is to both grow its current revenue base organically while concurrently acquiring synergistic companies in the multiple industries that Brown is currently servicing.

About Panther Biotechnology Inc.

Panther Biotechnology, Inc. has been an entity focused on the acquisition and development of enhanced therapeutics for the treatment of neoplastic, autoimmune and antiviral disorders for the last two years. Panther has recently merged with Brown Technical Media Corp. Panther will continue its regulatory effort with the goal of seeking a partner or financing for its anticipated phase 2a study of Transferrin Doxorubicin and will focus its efforts on growing its revenues in the eLearning, standards and codes industries via both organic growth and acquisitions.