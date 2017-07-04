BRP Board Member Retires

VALCOURT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - BRP (TSX:DOO) announces the departure of one of its Board members, Mr. Carlos Mazzorin, who is retiring as a corporate director. He served on BRP's Board of Directors since 2004, and acted as a member of its Audit Committee and Investment & Risk Committee.

"It is with mixed feelings that I congratulate Carlos on his retirement from his many commitments as a corporate director. He has contributed extensively to BRP's manufacturing and procurement strategies as well as pushing for a more rigorous approach to expense management within the company," said Laurent Beaudoin, chair of the Board of Directors. "His keen insights will certainly be missed. I join all other Board members in thanking him for his involvement over the years and wishing him the best."

A search for a new independent corporate director is presently underway.

