BRP Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

VALCOURT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 23, 2017) - BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) announced today that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 3,078,999 subordinate voting shares of BRP (the NCIB), it entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the APP) with a designated broker. This is intended to allow for the purchase of subordinate voting shares under the NCIB at times when BRP would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the APP, before entering into a blackout period, BRP may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the APP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by BRP prior to the blackout period in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), applicable securities laws and the terms of the APP. The APP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective October 24, 2017.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, subordinate voting shares will be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The NCIB commenced on March 31, 2017 and will terminate no later than March 30, 2018. All repurchases made under the APP will be included in computing the number of subordinate voting shares purchased under the NCIB. As of October 23, 2017, BRP has repurchased 375,500 subordinate voting shares under the NCIB.

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems.

