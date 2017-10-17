BRP Inc. Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

VALCOURT, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) announced today the closing of the previously announced bought deal secondary offering pursuant to which Beaudier Inc. and 4338618 Canada Inc. (collectively, the Beaudier Group), Bain Capital Luxembourg Investments S.à r.l. (Bain), Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and other selling shareholders (collectively, the Selling Shareholders) sold an aggregate of 10,000,000 subordinate voting shares of BRP (Subordinate Voting Shares) at a price of $43.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $433,500,000 to the Selling Shareholders.

Selling Shareholder No of Subordinate Voting Shares sold Beaudier Group 5,218,391 Bain 3,435,945 CDPQ 764,518 other selling shareholders 581,146

The Company did not receive any of the proceeds from this offering.

Following this offering:

Shareholder No of multiple voting shares % of issued and outstanding shares % of voting power Beaudier Group 32,851,066 31.8% 47.2% Bain 25,288,578 24.5% 36.3% CDPQ 4,812,828 4.7% 6.9%

The Subordinate Voting Shares were offered by an underwriting syndicate led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. acting as joint bookrunners, and including CIBC World Markets Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., UBS Securities Canada Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Scotia Capital Inc. and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and other applicable securities laws.

About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.