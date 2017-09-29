BRP Launches a Whole New Kart Racing Experience with its First Rotax Electric Powerpack

VALCOURT, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) -

BRP (TSX:DOO) is expanding its range of Rotax internal combustion engines to electric powerpacks. BRP's new Rotax THUNDeR powerpacks will offer consumers all the advantages of electrification, including lower greenhouse gas and noise emissions, with the same performance and ease-of-use that have become hallmarks of the Rotax brand.

"BRP is focused on providing trendsetting experiences to its consumers," said José Boisjoli, president and CEO. "With the introduction of an all-electric zero-emission low-noise kart, BRP is positioned to fully seize and shape new markets. Ongoing innovations in electric technology and shifting consumer demand enable us to extend the performance and thrilling experiences of the acclaimed Rotax racing DNA to our new electric powerpacks."

The key features of this new powerpack will include:

A high-performance lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 2.5 kWh,

A top performance of 20 kW and 46 Nm,

From 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, and

A top speed of 130 km/h.

"This new powerpack is a ground-breaking development, and we are very excited to be taking our first step into the world of electrification," said Thomas Uhr, General Manager BRP-Rotax and Vice President Powertrain BRP. "As the world of powersports continues to advance, it is important that we evolve our business to embrace emerging trends. Our new offering will be a complement to traditional race-day excitement, and we are thrilled to be using new technology to provide an alternative, high-level powersports experience."

The Rotax electric powerpack will be distributed through RIC TECH, a joint venture between subsidiary BRP-Rotax and Italian partner SMRE SPA.

About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

