BRP Opens a Headquarters for its North American Market in Texas to Fuel its Growth

VALCOURT, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 16, 2017) - In order to fuel its growth, global powersports leader BRP (TSX:DOO) will establish a headquarters for its North American market in Plano, in the Dallas, Texas area, early next year.

"We are transforming our business model to get closer and better connected to our largest market," says Sandy Scullion, BRP's senior vice-president and general manager, Global Retail and Services. "BRP and its brands are performing very well in the market right now and we're eager to build on this important growth catalyst."

The new headquarters for North America will play a key role in several functions for BRP, including Sales, Marketing, Dealer Services, Finance, and Human Resources. "We will bring together management and staff from different departments in Texas to create multidisciplinary teams. We are significantly changing our go-to market operating model and creating a fully dedicated North American business unit that will allow BRP to better support its dealers and customers," added Scullion.

Texas was an excellent choice for BRP's North American headquarters: it is centrally located in the United States and is part of a wider region that represents a key market for the company. BRP already has a strong U.S. footprint with its Evinrude outboard manufacturing site in Wisconsin.

Canadian dealers will also benefit from the new structure through improved service while maintaining their relationship with BRP representatives based in Canada, where BRP's global headquarters is located.

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by- side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder three-wheel vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

