BRP Selects Anomaly as its Creative and Brand Strategy Agency

VALCOURT, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - BRP (TSX:DOO) selected Anomaly as its creative and brand strategy agency of record for its Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Can-Am Spyder and Can-Am off-road brands, following a thorough process.

"Through the entire selection process, Anomaly distinguished itself with its bold and innovative approach as well as its deep understanding of our business and customers. I'm confident Anomaly's teams will be instrumental in the evolution of our marketing and customer-engagement strategies," says Anne-Marie LaBerge, senior vice-president, Global Brands and Communication.

"We were immediately excited by BRP's global ambition, their values and their appetite for progressive thinking and innovative work. As a company, their culture is very similar to ours so the partnership is a natural fit. We can't wait to get to work on each of their incredibly dynamic brands," says Franke Rodriguez, Partner / CEO (NYC and Toronto).

Anomaly will work with BRP's global marketing teams through its Toronto and New York offices, while its other global offices will assist BRP's regional marketing teams with the objective of supporting a common global strategy. The agency onboarding has already started.

About Anomaly

Founded just over 10 years ago, Anomaly is a difficult to define, but exciting to work at 'new model' agency. Driven by a passionate and entrepreneurial culture encompassing a diverse, elastic set of skills, Anomaly has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London, Amsterdam and Shanghai. Clients include: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beats, The Campbell Soup Company, Converse, Diageo, Diesel, Google, Hershey's, Lego, MINI, Nike, Sally Hansen and The Coca-Cola Company. Anomaly has been recognized for a very wide range of work and IP, covering both effectiveness and craft excellence including: Ad Age's 2017 Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions, Effies, Fast Company's Most Innovative, Jay Chiat, Digiday Awards and the Mashies -- among the usual suspects. Anomaly has also been honored with a few less conventional accolades as well, such as being named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2016 for hmbldt, Toy of The Year for Mighty Jaxx, plus two Emmys for a television series, all of which the agency created and co-owns. www.anomaly.com/

About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

