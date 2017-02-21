BRP Wins Ninth NMMA Innovation Award With Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX Watercraft

MIAMI, FLORIDA--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) -

BRP (TSX:DOO) won its record-setting ninth NMMA Innovation Award at the 2017 Miami International Boat Show for its new Sea-Doo SPARK TRIXX. The TRIXX model is based on the Sea-Doo SPARK, but with added features that offer a fun new way to play on the water.

"The Sea-Doo Spark TRIXX turns riders into instant trick artists. You go from zero to hero in five minutes," said Alan Jones, marine journalist and member of the NMMA Innovation Award judging panel.

The Sea-Doo Spark TRIXX targets the next generation of watercraft owners with riding fun that not only changes the game, it helps invent new ones. Redefining what a sit-down watercraft can physically do - especially at an entry-level price - can spur younger generations to more strongly consider ownership.

The ultra-lightweight (422 pounds) SPARK TRIXX is the most compact and nimble watercraft on the market. It adds exclusive features not found on any other production watercraft, each designed to deliver playfulness:

900 HO Rotax ACE engine

Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR)

A performance handlebar with adjustable aluminum billet riser to provide more leverage for increased rider input

60° step wedges for secure footing and more confidence while going vertical

Extended Range Variable Trim System (VTS) with 2x the normal range to bury the nose or pop the bow up into a water wheelie easily with the tap of the throttle

"Sea-Doo's brand promise is, 'Fun Runs in The Family'. SPARK TRIXX brings this to life for the entire family by providing an enhanced experience on the water," said Anne-Marie LaBerge, senior vice-president, Global Brands and Communications at BRP. "Winning nine of the prestigious NMMA Innovation awards is an accomplishment BRP proudly celebrates. It is a tribute to our design and development approach, along with our commitment to producing technology that will lead the marine industry into the future."

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by- side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.8 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide.

