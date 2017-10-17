Bruce Lavine Joins Astoria as Senior Strategy Advisor

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC ("Astoria"), a firm dedicated to building superior ETF based portfolios for financial advisors and their clients using sophisticated macro and quantitative research, named Bruce Lavine as Senior Strategy Advisor.

Mr. Lavine has a long history in the ETF and asset management business beginning with Barclays Global Investors over 20 years ago. He was one of the earliest employees at iShares and had roles including CFO, Head of Product Development and CEO of iShares Europe. In 2006, Bruce joined WisdomTree as President and Chief Operating Officer. He was there for 10 years as an employee and remains active with WisdomTree today as a member of their Board of Directors. Most recently, Bruce was the CEO of 55 Capital. Mr. Lavine has both an MBA and BS both from the University of Virginia and he is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

"Bruce has a great depth of experience in building successful asset management firms and will provide invaluable insights as Astoria charts its growth path," commented John Davi, founder of Astoria. "As one of the true pioneers in the ETF industry, Bruce will be an invaluable resource to our clients and our stakeholders."

"I am excited to join Astoria at an early phase in the firm's growth. I have known John for many years and he has been a leader in the construction of ETF portfolios for nearly two decades. He has an in-depth understanding of all the nuances of ETF products and combines that with rigorous research when constructing portfolios. I believe Astoria has a lot to offer the financial advisor community."

John Davi has 18 years of experience spanning across Macro ETF Strategy, Quantitative Research and Equity Derivatives. Most recently, John was Head of Morgan Stanley's Institutional ETF Content where he produced hundreds of strategic content pieces regarding investing in ETFs.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC is a New York-based RIA that specializes in the construction, management, and sub-advising of Multi-Asset ETF Model Portfolios. When constructing portfolios, Astoria utilizes a quantitative and cross asset investment framework. Models are stress tested through various quantitative risk models in order to understand portfolio risks and to help determine when risk budgets should be expanded or minimized. For more information, go to https://www.astoriaportadv.com/

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC is a New York based registered investment adviser. This information are provided for guidance and information purposes only. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed.