BSH Home Appliances Opens New Bern Central Distribution Center

NEW BERN, NC--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) -

One of the largest employers in North Carolina, BSH Home Appliances, nearly doubles its capacity at Central Distribution Center facility in New Bern, N.C.

Ribbon cutting event with New Bern employees, BSH executives and local dignitaries taking place November 1, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Central Distribution Center plays a critical role in BSH ability to bring high-quality appliances and innovations to customers

BSH Home Appliances Corporation announced today the grand opening of its Central Distribution Center (CDC) expansion in the town of New Bern, N.C., adding approximately 359,000 square feet to the current facility, bringing the total to nearly 1M sq. ft. BSH executives, including COO Russell Dorsten and CFO Kai Schrickel, along with local government officials, will join BSH distribution center employees as part of the grand opening ribbon cutting celebration.

This CDC expansion is part of a series of BSH investments in the local community, and follows the recent groundbreaking of the dishwasher manufacturing facility expansion in New Bern earlier this year. In August BSH also celebrated 20 years of manufacturing dishwashers at its New Bern plant.

"The expansion of our Central Distribution Center in New Bern is a testament to our growth in North America," said Russ Dorsten, BSH Home Appliances COO. "We ship and receive millions of products at our distribution center in New Bern each year. This expansion will help create greater efficiencies, improve our productivity and support our continued growth."

BSH Home Appliances' commitment to North Carolina and the local New Bern community remains strong with the employment of over 1,100 people at their Central Distribution Center, Dishwasher and Cooking Development Centers and manufacturing facility. With the expansion of the distribution center, the facility has grown from 595,000 sq. ft. to 954,000 sq. ft. and the number of loading dock doors has grown from 25 docks to 59, more than doubling the original number of loading docks.

The BSH Central Distribution Center stores and ships high-quality, innovative home appliances for three BSH brands in North America -- Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch. This $16 million investment and significant expansion will enable BSH to increase distribution to accommodate its continued growth in North America.

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation manufactures and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and La Follette, Tennessee.