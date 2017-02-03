BT GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against BT Group plc - (BT)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until March 27, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against BT Group plc ( NYSE : BT), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between the expended period of May 10, 2013 and January 23, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of BT Group and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 27, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

BT Group and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) BT Group's Italian division had for years engaged in improper accounting practices; (ii) BT Group significantly overstated its earnings throughout the Class Period; (iii) when the foregoing became known, would foreseeably cause BT Group to cut its revenue, earnings, and free cash flow forecasts; and (iv) as a result, BT Group's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

