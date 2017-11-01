BTG Pactual named Colombia's best investment bank in 2017 by World Finance

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - Nov. 1, 2017) - BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, has been presented with the 'Best Investment Bank, Colombia' award by World Finance magazine in celebration of its noteworthy achievements and strong commitment to customers.

For 35 years, BTG Pactual has been a world leader in the investment field. Its success is largely underpinned by long-term thinking; executives at the bank are well versed in calculating risk and tailoring their strategy accordingly. The results they have achieved as a consequence have continually impressed clients.

Indeed, BTG Pactual prides itself on its client-centric attitude; customers are at the heart of everything the bank does. Employees do their utmost to act fairly, transparently, efficiently and in confidence, at all times; these values are instilled in them and partially responsible for BTG Pactual's outstanding performance.

BTG Pactual's achievements are why it was nominated for and subsequently won World Finance's prestigious investment banking award. In 2017, the organisation was also given the title of Best Investment Bank in Brazil and Best Investment Bank in Chile by World Finance.

In addition to its main operations, the bank's robust approach to corporate governance, combined with its sound financial performance, is why it continues to impress.

