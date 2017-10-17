VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - BTL GROUP LTD. (TSX VENTURE:BTL) ("BTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed patents on its enterprise blockchain platform Interbit™. Interbit is a third generation blockchain platform with unique 'connecting' capability developed by BTL after it became apparent that second generation blockchains would not scale to meet enterprise demands as the technology matures. BTL confirmed through pre-commercial and confidential beta testing that its Interbit platform consistently exceeds customers' requirements in many sectors, including finance and energy.

"Interbit now has the capacity to operate and inter-connect many thousands of Interbit blockchains per server in a secure, private, and scalable manner. We realized very quickly that single blockchain solutions such as current generation two offerings would not allow blockchain technology to fully realize its transformative capabilities in the years ahead - we needed Interbit to scale far beyond what already exists in the blockchain space. Our new capabilities clearly define what generation three blockchains are capable of," said Tom Thompson, CTO of BTL. "During our successful pilots we have proven Interbit's privacy and scalability capabilities, securing it as a recognized enterprise grade blockchain platform. Interbit has also been designed for ease of use by customers, allowing it to be integrated into existing IT infrastructure in a quick and simple manner, not seen before in our industry."

Interbit allows practical creation of blockchain-based solutions through JavaScript applications. Designed specifically to address modern enterprise requirements and to position the Company with an industry leading blockchain solution, Interbit is currently in beta after being in development over the past two years. The Interbit Hypervisor is Interbit's underlying architecture designed to enable "chain-connecting" which allows for multiple, inter-connected blockchains to operate at scale, while maintaining privacy where required. The patent filings are an important milestone in BTL's growth as it clearly defines the Interbit platform's unique features and is an integral part of progressing projects with existing and new clients going forward.

"Filing patent applications for the Interbit platform allows us to position BTL as a leader in the blockchain technology space as it clearly defines our offering as a highly scalable enterprise blockchain development platform with interoperability embedded. We are very close to delivering Interbit into a live environment as a product that will leapfrog all existing blockchain technologies. This will position the Company to meet and exceed the increasingly complex demands for blockchain solutions across all industries," said Dominic McCann, CEO of BTL. "Blockchain technology must meet the security and scalability expectations of the enterprise and be easy to work with before enterprise adoption will scale. Interbit, delivers on both."

Scalability & Privacy via the Interbit Hypervisor

The patent pending Interbit blockchain platform and its underlying Hypervisor architecture addresses scalability and privacy, two key challenges that blockchain technology faces in order to make it relevant to enterprise, as follows:

1. The Interbit Hypervisor architecture enables thousands of Interbit blockchains per server to operate and connect efficiently with one another. 2. Connecting Interbit blockchains will allow: a. solutions to scale horizontally, targeting combined network throughput rates in the hundreds of thousands of transactions per second; b. solutions to hold enterprise scale data volumes targeting the petabyte range; and c. networks of blockchains to communicate with one another directly. 6. The Interbit Hypervisor was built from the ground up to address one of the main challenges for blockchain technology: ease of use. Developers use familiar tools and languages when building on Interbit. 7. Written in pure JavaScript, the Interbit Hypervisor runs natively in modern browsers allowing direct access to Interbit blockchains without needing to first connect to a server - the browser becomes one of the nodes.

ABOUT BTL™ AND INTERBIT™

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:BTL) and operating from both Canada and the UK, BTL is an enterprise technology platform provider that is developing Interbit, a proprietary third generation blockchain platform. Via Interbit, BTL can help companies greatly reduce risks and costs by securely streamlining existing IT infrastructures. BTL has successfully demonstrated how Interbit can innovate and transform existing business processes for leading companies in the finance, energy and gaming sectors.

Interbit is a fast, private, and scalable inter-connected blockchain platform. Via its suite of APIs and smart contracts, Interbit allows businesses around the world to improve efficiency in trading and operations, accelerate development of internal systems, and embrace new revenue generating opportunities, while providing the high levels of security, resilience and auditability required in regulated enterprise environments.

With offices in Vancouver and Calgary, Canada and London, UK, BTL is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem, partnering with and enabling enterprises on Interbit in order to improve their existing IT systems.

Website: www.btl.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/blockchainltd

Videos: https://youtu.be/YFOH0YEHLak and https://youtu.be/V614_0UtHws

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include further development of BTL's business relationships and business, the success of BTL's patent applications, the development and success of BTL's technologies and products, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the development of competitive technologies, the marketplace acceptance of BTL's technologies and products, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in BTL's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 available at www.sedar.com, many of which are beyond the control of BTL. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BTL disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BTL undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.